FBI explains why it tweeted link to files on ‘Protocols of Elders of Zion’ Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Many responses to the “context” tweet called on the FBI to delete the “Protocols” link and others called for an explanation to be included with the original tweet of the document. Many responses to the “context” tweet called on the FBI to delete the “Protocols” link and others called for an explanation to be included with the original tweet of the document. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources FBI Twitter tweets link to files on ‘Protocols of Elders of Zion' The FBI did not respond to a request for comment by publishing time.

Jerusalem Post 1 day ago





Tweets about this