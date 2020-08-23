US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says
Sunday, 23 August 2020 (
14 minutes ago) The Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo's visit.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia
China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this