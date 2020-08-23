Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official saysThe Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo's visit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Four million expired vaccines found in a refrigerator in Argentina [Video]

Four million expired vaccines found in a refrigerator in Argentina

Health Minister, Ginés González García, reported that four million doses of expired vaccines were found in a refrigerator in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución. “They are expired..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published
Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia [Video]

Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China [Video]

Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this