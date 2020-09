You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kerala plane crash | 'Precise cause...': Minister says black boxes hold key



A day after shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07 Published 3 weeks ago Kerala plane crash: Black boxes from Air India jet found as probe begins



Investigators have recovered the black boxes of a plane that crashed in southern India's Kerala state on Friday, killing at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Video filmed on Saturday shows.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:40 Published 3 weeks ago Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet



The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this