Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to be moved to general population in US jail Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Maxwell had objected to being treated worse than other pretrial inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center, citing "onerous" conditions. Maxwell had objected to being treated worse than other pretrial inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center, citing "onerous" conditions. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions



New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Jail



(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harderβ€”or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well



President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this