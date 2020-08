Biden campaign denounces endorsement of white nationalist Richard Spencer Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Spencer, a prominent white nationalist, said he was shifting his support to Biden from Trump, whom he supported in 2016, not for ideological reasons but because Biden was more competent. Spencer, a prominent white nationalist, said he was shifting his support to Biden from Trump, whom he supported in 2016, not for ideological reasons but because Biden was more competent. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan



US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on July 10, 2020 Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"



Joe Biden has not selected a vice president for his 2020 campaign. He pledged to chose a woman for his ticket. Elizabeth Warren is campaigning hard to be Biden's running mate. But, a new poll of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this