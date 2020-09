Strategic affairs minister, Tour de France co-owner discuss Israel's image Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen spoke with Tour de France team co-owner Sylvan Adams regarding Israel's public image in light of the cycling event. Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen spoke with Tour de France team co-owner Sylvan Adams regarding Israel's public image in light of the cycling event. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel



In a media brief happened on Aug 14, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this