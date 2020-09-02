Global  
 

Afghanistan frees nearly 200 Taliban prisoners to push peace talks

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Afghanistan frees nearly 200 Taliban prisoners to push peace talksA source close to the process said the prisoner swap could be finished by today.
