|
|
|
Afghanistan frees nearly 200 Taliban prisoners to push peace talks
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
A source close to the process said the prisoner swap could be finished by today.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:07Published
|
|
Afghanistan to free 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners
Afghanistan has agreed to release 40 Taliban prisoners, accused of some of the country's bloodiest attacks, in order to pave the way for peace talks. David Doyle reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|