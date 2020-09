Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Blake entered the plea through his lawyer during a livestreamed court hearing, his first public appearance since he was shot in the back by a white Kenosha police officer on August 23.