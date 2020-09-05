Global  
 

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Haaretz Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
No one was hurt
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake 00:31

 Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

