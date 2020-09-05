Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Drone footage shows hundreds of boats joining Trump Boat Parade Drone footage shows hundreds of boats joining the Trump Boat Parade on Toms River in New Jersey on Saturday (September 5th). At a similar event in Texas on Saturday, the authorities rescued numerous..

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey



In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:38 Published 12 hours ago