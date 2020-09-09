Global
One News Page
>
Middle East News
>
Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after drug test
Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after drug test
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
2 days ago
)
Patrick Schelling tested positive for terbutaline, a banned substance found in asthma inhalers.
