Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after drug test

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Rider for Israeli Tour de France team suspended after drug testPatrick Schelling tested positive for terbutaline, a banned substance found in asthma inhalers.
