Neo-Nazi pleads guilty over threats to journalists, ADL employee Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Johnny Roman Garza was one of four members of the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged early this year with having cyberstalked journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League 👓 View full article

