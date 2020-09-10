Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The companies, including Mozilla and trade bodies for the advertising industry, signed up to the code in 2018 in a bid to stave off more heavy-handed regulation. The companies, including Mozilla and trade bodies for the advertising industry, signed up to the code in 2018 in a bid to stave off more heavy-handed regulation. 👓 View full article

