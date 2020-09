Saudi- Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception, Destruction of Bomb-Laden UAV Launched by Terrorist, Iran-Backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, September 06, 2020, SPA -- Statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen C...

MENAFN.com 3 days ago