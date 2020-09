Texas A&M at Qatar to highlight university's response to pandemic Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Texas A & M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, will restart its Al Maerifa Public Seminar S... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this