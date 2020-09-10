Global  
 

Huge Fire At Beirut's Port Causes Panic Following Last Month's Explosion

NPR Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The fire erupted at a warehouse storing oil and tires in the port's duty-free zone, sending waves of fear through the devastated city. As of early evening, the fire was reportedly under control.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Huge fire at Beirut port month after tragic explosion | Oneindia News

Huge fire at Beirut port month after tragic explosion | Oneindia News 01:21

 A huge fire erupted at the Beirut port today where last month an explosion had ripped through killing at least 191 people. The cause for Thursday's blaze was not immediately clear. But Beirut residents, whose fury at the avoidable tragedy caused by the explosion in August prompted the govt to resign,...

