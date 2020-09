You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Temples across Nashville adjust to pandemic with virtual Rosh Hashanah services



Rosh Hashanah services across Nashville may look different due to COVID-19. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:54 Published 31 minutes ago Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than Ever



The Jewish New Year is a joyous time, and while COVID-19 has changed how many will observe, it hasn’t dampened the traditions. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 5 hours ago How Rosh Hashanah is being celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic



The pandemic will not stop the Jewish New Year, but it will mean the celebrations will look a little different for Rosh Hashanah. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:31 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this