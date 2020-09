Egypt- Ezdehar purchases minority stake in Al-Tayseer Healthcare Group Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Private equity firm Ezdehar Management has announced its purchase of a minority stake in the Al-Tayseer Healthcare Grou... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this