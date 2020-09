You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole



A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 18 hours ago Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War



On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:20 Published 22 hours ago Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg



The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this