ISRAEL PROTESTS ROAR ON AS PRESSURE MOUNTS ON NETANYAHU



ANOTHER WEEK OF PROTESTS CALLING FOR THE PM TO STAND DOWN IN ISRAEL Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report



Emiratis reportedly angered by Netanyahu's public denial of the deal and his vow to lobby US Congress to oppose it. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:37 Published 3 weeks ago