Foreign affairs ministers from UAE, Bahrain welcome deal with Israel

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Foreign affairs ministers from UAE, Bahrain welcome deal with IsraelThe full text of UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's and Bahrani Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani's speeches
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House

UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House 02:21

 [NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

