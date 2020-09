One of largest known T. rex skeletons up for auction at Christie’s Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

“He showed it to scientists at the time who unfortunately misidentified it as a triceratops,” James Hyslop, Christie's head of Science and Natural History, told Reuters. “He showed it to scientists at the time who unfortunately misidentified it as a triceratops,” James Hyslop, Christie's head of Science and Natural History, told Reuters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this