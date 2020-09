6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tocopilla, northern Chile



A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in northern Chile this morning (September 11). The epicentre of the quake was located north of the city of Tocopilla. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey



A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago