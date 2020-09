Study: Over 1 in 10 Americans under 40 thinks Jews caused the Holocaust Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

15% said they thought the Holocaust was a myth or has been exaggerated, and 20% said people talk about it too much. Nearly half said they had seen Holocaust denial online. 15% said they thought the Holocaust was a myth or has been exaggerated, and 20% said people talk about it too much. Nearly half said they had seen Holocaust denial online. πŸ‘“ View full article

