Wanted in Israel: More Shofar Blowers For Socially Distanced Jewish New Year

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24 Published 52 minutes ago

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled



London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display will not take place this yearbecause of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s mayor has confirmed. SadiqKhan said instead that he was working on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago