Wanted in Israel: More Shofar Blowers For Socially Distanced Jewish New Year
Friday, 18 September 2020 (
24 minutes ago) The shofar is a hallmark of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The pandemic means there will be more and smaller prayer gatherings this year, so some cities have offered free shofar-blowing courses.
