Wanted in Israel: More Shofar Blowers For Socially Distanced Jewish New Year

NPR Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The shofar is a hallmark of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The pandemic means there will be more and smaller prayer gatherings this year, so some cities have offered free shofar-blowing courses.
Related news from verified sources

Why More Shofar Blowers Are Needed To Celebrate Jewish New Year

 To help people celebrate a socially distanced Jewish New Year, there are free courses in Israel teaching how to blow the shofar — the ritual ram or antelope...
NPR

Jewish New Year Celebrations Keep Pandemic Warnings In Mind

 To help people celebrate a distanced Jewish New Year, there are free courses in Israel teaching how to blow the shofar — the ritual ram or antelope horn.
NPR


