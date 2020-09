Turkey's Halkbank urges dismissal of Iran sanctions criminal case in US Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The US Department of Justice charged Halkbank last October with using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions. The US Department of Justice charged Halkbank last October with using money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions. 👓 View full article

