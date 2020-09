You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Hosts Israel, Bahrain And UAE For Signing Of Historic Diplomatic Deals



Called the "Abraham Accords," the declarations are meant to formalize the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago President Trump Presides Over Peace Deals



President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of two diplomatic deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Behrain. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 5 days ago UAE-Israel peace deal: Why it's historic, who benefits | Oneindia News



Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal to normalise relations, in what was called a historic accord by US President Donald Trump, who helped broker it. This is big as until now Israel.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published on August 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal Shares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe...

WorldNews 1 week ago



Israel, Bahrain to normalize relations, Trump announces Bahrain has become the latest Arab country to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by U.S. President Donald Trump and his...

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this