You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months



The coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions are causing severe economic damage, leaving Iranians struggling to make ends meet. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 3 weeks ago Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran



US president's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for UNSC dispute. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published on August 21, 2020 U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran



The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this