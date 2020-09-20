Global  
 

Israeli singers contribute to International Peace Day broadcast

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Israeli singers contribute to International Peace Day broadcastThe annual Peace One Day happening, which has been going for 19 years now, is happening on September 21 with streamlined events with megastars such as, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Annie Lennox.
News video: International Day of Peace | Shaurya Chakra Col DPK Pillay on NEVER SAY DIE

International Day of Peace | Shaurya Chakra Col DPK Pillay on NEVER SAY DIE 12:07

 We speak to Colonel DPK Pillay on Never Say Die. He is a recipient of the Shaurya Chakra and is the epitome of a warrior - brave and compassionate. Despite taking bullets and suffering grave injuries in a counter-insurgency operation in 1994, he let 2 wounded children be evacuated before him, saving...

