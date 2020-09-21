Global  
 

Court rules to extradite Malka Leifer

Jerusalem Post Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Court rules to extradite Malka LeiferMalka Leifer, wanted in Australia on 74 charges of sexual abuse and rape of minors, has evaded extradition for over six years.
