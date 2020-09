Court rules to extradite Malka Leifer Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Malka Leifer, wanted in Australia on 74 charges of sexual abuse and rape of minors, has evaded extradition for over six years. Malka Leifer, wanted in Australia on 74 charges of sexual abuse and rape of minors, has evaded extradition for over six years. 👓 View full article

