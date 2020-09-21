Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
• Middle East •
One News Page
>
Middle East News
>
US issues sweeping sanctions that target Iranian arms industry
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
US issues sweeping sanctions that target Iranian arms industry
Monday, 21 September 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
Pompeo also announced sanctions against Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, whose presidency is contested.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Microsoft
ZeniMax Media
Donald Trump
Bethesda Softworks
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Mojang Studios
Coronavirus disease 2019
New York City
Emmy Award
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Emmy Awards
Ellen DeGeneres
Tropical Storm Beta
Seattle
Schitt s Creek
WORTH WATCHING
Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law
Dow drops more than 800 points
Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role
Biden urges Senators to follow their conscience on US Supreme Court Justice