You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside New York State Supreme Courthouse



Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil outside The New York State Supreme Court Building on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:53 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ginsburg To Lie In State In US Capitol On Friday — Will Be First Woman To Hold The Honor 'Leading Voice For Equality'

Daily Caller 41 minutes ago





Tweets about this