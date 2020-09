You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA plans another moon mission with female astronaut



NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon. The 28-billion dollar plan aims to land a woman and a man on the moon in 2024. The trip would mark the first time humans would land there.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago NASA Unveils Plan To Send First Woman To The Moon



The moon mission would be the first time humans would land on the lunar surface since 1972. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29 Published 6 days ago NASA Says Everything Has to Go Right to Get to the Moon by 2024



It’s what one NASA administrator calls β€œan aggressive timeline," but can it be done? Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this