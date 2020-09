Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91, state television reports Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah ruled Kuwait since 2006, and is expected to be succeeded by his half brother, the crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah 👓 View full article

