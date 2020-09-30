Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helen Reddy, Jewish feminist singer behind 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Helen Reddy, Jewish feminist singer behind 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78"Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever," the family wrote on her official Facebook account.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
I Am Woman Film Clip [Video]

I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
'I Am Woman' Trailer [Video]

'I Am Woman' Trailer

I Am Woman Trailer - For the first time on screen, 'I Am Woman' tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of 'I Am Woman', a song which became the anthem for the women's movement in..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

'I Am Woman': The real story behind Helen Reddy's empowering feminist anthem

 Released weeks before her death, a new Helen Reddy biopic tells the story of the singer behind the empowering anthem that still resonates with women.
USATODAY.com

Helen Reddy, Singer Behind ‘I Am Woman,’ Dies at 78

 The Australian-born singer’s first No. 1 hit became a feminist anthem and propelled her to international stardom.
NYTimes.com

Helen Reddy Dead - 'I Am Woman' Singer Dies at 78

 Helen Reddy has sadly passed away. The “I Am Woman” singer and feminist activist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday (September 29), her family announced in a...
Just Jared


Tweets about this