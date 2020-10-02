U.S. Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus

VP Naidu tests positive of COVID-19



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 29. He took to Twitter to inform the news of being tested positive. Venkaiah Naidu has been advised home-quarantine... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago

Ex-Pence Aide Warns Against Trump’s Reelection



“We will no longer be America after four more years of Trump.” A former staffer for Vice President Mike Pence is warning against voting for Donald Trump’s reelection. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago