Melania Trump tapes: 'Who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff,' praises care at detention centers Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The new tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this