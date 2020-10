Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces launched rocket strikes on its capital Stepanakert, while Azerbaijan said Armenia fired missiles at several towns outside the breakaway region. Nagorno-Karabakh said Azeri forces launched rocket strikes on its capital Stepanakert, while Azerbaijan said Armenia fired missiles at several towns outside the breakaway region. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane



YEREVAN, ARMENIA β€” The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this