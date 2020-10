Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Reiterating accusations first leveled by French President Emmanuel Macron that Turkey has sent Syrian jihadists to fight in the conflict, Assad said: "Damascus can confirm this." Reiterating accusations first leveled by French President Emmanuel Macron that Turkey has sent Syrian jihadists to fight in the conflict, Assad said: "Damascus can confirm this." 👓 View full article

