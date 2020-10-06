Global  
 

Trump's health means Pence-Harris VP debate to have more influence

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Trump's health means Pence-Harris VP debate to have more influenceA vice-presidential debate that will be like no other. In the age of presidential candidates, the state of Trump’s health means Pence-Harris face-off may have more influence.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source

Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source 02:11

 [NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission. Gavino Garay has more.

