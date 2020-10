Erdogan arrives in Doha Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Wednesday afternoon in Doha on a working visit to the co... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources President of Turkey arrives in Doha (MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: President of the Republic of Turkey HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived Wednesday afternoon in Doha on a working visit ...

MENAFN.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this