Harris and Pence face off on foreign policy, Iran and ISIS in vice presidential debate

Haaretz Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Kamala Harris slams Trump administration's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and Mike Pence bashes Obama administration's ISIS policies as vice presidential candidates' discussion goes beyond domestic issues
 When Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, a lot of people immediately thought ahead to the debate we are about to see: a former prosecutor, versus a former talk show host. Wilson Walker and Melissa Caen report. (10/7/20)

