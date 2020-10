This PowerPoint deck earned an Israeli startup $150m in 100 hours Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Now valued at over $2 billion, payment automation firm Tipalti’s founder shares how they raised millions over the Zoom with this simple ‘shock and awe’ presentation 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this