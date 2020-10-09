Global  
 

Trump rejects virtual debate, says may hold a campaign rally on Saturday

Jerusalem Post Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Trump rejects virtual debate, says may hold a campaign rally on Saturday"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate - it's ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want."
 [NFA] President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

