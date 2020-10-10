WHO hosts online event in honor of World Mental Health Day - WATCH

Global  
 

WHO hosts online event in honor of World Mental Health Day

October 2020
World Mental Health day, which takes place on October 10 every year, is observed in order to mobilize efforts to support mental health and to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.
News video: World Mental Health Day 2020: Special interview on mental health for all with greater investment

 This year’s World Mental Health Day on 10 October comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The past months have brought many challenges for health-care workers like providing care in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful of...

