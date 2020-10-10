WHO hosts online event in honor of World Mental Health Day - WATCH

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England support World Mental Health Day



England Men’s manager Gareth Southgate and internationals Declan Rice, Fikayo Tomori, Harry Winks, Mason Mount and Tyrone Mings have shown their support for World Mental Health Day. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:33 Published 3 hours ago Nurses suffer burn-out in COVID fight: association



Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 3 hours ago Watch: IAF achieves new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass



Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel created a new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass. The two IAF personnel were Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari. They.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this