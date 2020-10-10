WHO hosts online event in honor of World Mental Health Day - WATCH
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () World Mental Health day, which takes place on October 10 every year, is observed in order to mobilize efforts to support mental health and to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.
This year’s World Mental Health Day on 10 October comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The past months have brought many challenges for health-care workers like providing care in difficult circumstances, going to work fearful of...
Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said...