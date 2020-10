Hundreds drive to Jerusalem demanding Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hundreds of Israelis drove to Jerusalem in a protest convoy against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters carried mock submarines - a reference to a corruption case involving the sale of German submarines to Israel, in which Netanyahu was not named as a suspect. 👓 View full article

