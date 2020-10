Don Osborne Bernard Cohen, who brought Loving v. Virginia to the Supreme Court, dies at 86 Defile the White European bloodlines… https://t.co/oJfvwlxN30 1 hour ago gerald zuckier RT @Shmarya: Bernard Cohen, the Jewish lawyer whose volunteer gig with the ACLU led him to make history when he successfully argued that th… 2 hours ago Shmarya Rosenberg Bernard Cohen, the Jewish lawyer whose volunteer gig with the ACLU led him to make history when he successfully arg… https://t.co/vL8c2PSPsj 2 hours ago Hydra RT @Jerusalem_Post: Bernard Cohen, who successfully argued that the #SupremeCourt should overturn laws banning interracial marriage in 1964… 7 hours ago wilfidde Bernard Cohen, who brought Loving v. Virginia to the Supreme Court, dies at 86 | The Times of Israel https://t.co/Lf06rISd3L 10 hours ago (((sharie kaye))) RT @TimesofIsrael: Bernard Cohen, who brought Loving v. Virginia to the Supreme Court, dies at 86 https://t.co/vBJpukNXVR 13 hours ago The Times of Israel Bernard Cohen, who brought Loving v. Virginia to the Supreme Court, dies at 86 https://t.co/vBJpukNXVR 13 hours ago MetaChristianity Bernard Cohen, who brought Loving v. Virginia to Supreme Court, dies at 86 https://t.co/4hEcmTDIN8 16 hours ago