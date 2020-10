You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report



Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire. Tensions.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan fighting against occupying regime, rather than against civilians Azerbaijani MP [VIDEO] (MENAFN - AzerNews) By Trend Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova gave an interview to the Qatari Arabi21 TV channel in conne...

MENAFN.com 3 minutes ago





Tweets about this