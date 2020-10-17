Global  
 

New drug proven to prolong survival of ALS patients - study

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
New drug proven to prolong survival of ALS patients - studyResearchers found that ALS patients who continued to receive AMX0035 for nearly three years lived for 6.5 months longer on average.
