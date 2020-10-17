New drug proven to prolong survival of ALS patients - study

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study: Two-Pronged Approach Best In Helping Cancer Patients Quit Smoking



Smoking is bad for health--that's undisputed. But for millions of smokers, quitting smoking seems nearly impossible. According to UPI, a new study published in JAMA Tuesday shows a program that.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago Treating COVID-19 could lead to increased antimicrobial resistance



The use of antibiotics in people with COVID-19 could result in increased resistance to the drugs' benefits among the wider population, a new study suggests. Patients hospitalised as a result of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on August 25, 2020 Does Race Change COVID Death Rates? New Study Says No.



White Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 are just as likely to die from the disease as Black Americans. This is according to a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open, reports UPI. Just over 23%.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published on August 19, 2020

Tweets about this